Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Purchased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 145.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 360.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on MARA shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $75.92 on Friday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.59 and a beta of 4.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.30.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.