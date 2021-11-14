Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MFC shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Sebastian Pariath sold 2,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.27, for a total value of C$72,683.56. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$531,266.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$135,998.39. Insiders have sold 36,910 shares of company stock worth $926,405 in the last three months.

Shares of TSE MFC opened at C$24.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$20.62 and a 52 week high of C$27.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

