Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,716,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,583,918 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $92,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,878,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,830,000 after acquiring an additional 246,487 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 35.9% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 33.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 231,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 57,714 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 9.2% in the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at about $38,865,000. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFC stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.95. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

