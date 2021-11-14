Man Group plc Trims Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,162,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,975,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,047,000 after buying an additional 33,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upgraded Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

NYSE:ABG opened at $184.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.06 and a 200 day moving average of $190.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.76 and a 1-year high of $230.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.34 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

