Man Group plc Purchases 22,575 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,575 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of FMC by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth $2,425,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of FMC by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,743,000 after purchasing an additional 21,635 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FMC. Mizuho upped their price objective on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $300,541.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $106.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.77. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

