Man Group plc Increases Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $199.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.00. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.58 and a 1-year high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.77%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.70.

In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

