Man Group plc Has $3.72 Million Stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Man Group plc raised its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 60.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bilibili by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 4.3% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Bilibili by 4.4% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Bilibili by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 4.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $86.05 on Friday. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $157.66. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.15 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. Bilibili’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.39.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

