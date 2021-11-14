Man Group plc Boosts Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 872.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,799 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 4.8% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 1.0% in the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 1.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VMware by 1.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in VMware by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW opened at $125.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.76 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.96 and its 200 day moving average is $153.45.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $27.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,682 shares of company stock worth $848,550. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VMW. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays started coverage on VMware in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on VMware in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on VMware in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

