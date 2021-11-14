Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Truist

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.83.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $45.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.93. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 117.18%. The business had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 54.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 53.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

