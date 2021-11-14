Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MGY traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.27. 1,807,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,869. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 2.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.73.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The company had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

