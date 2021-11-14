Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Lowered to $105.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MGA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Magna International from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Magna International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $68.00 price objective on Magna International and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered Magna International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Get Magna International alerts:

NYSE MGA opened at $86.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.52. Magna International has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $104.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Amundi acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 2nd quarter worth $82,776,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,549,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Magna International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,068,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,404,000 after buying an additional 348,205 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 2nd quarter worth $24,990,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Magna International by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,530,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,136,000 after buying an additional 228,950 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.