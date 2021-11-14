Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $219.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company, with a collection of assets which includes the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers as well as development league teams – the Westchester Knicks and the Hartford Wolf Pack; and esports teams. The company also owns professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research reissued a buy rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.50.

NYSE MSGS opened at $190.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,733.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.40. Madison Square Garden Sports has a one year low of $152.42 and a one year high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.44. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSGS. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $763,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 306,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,021,000 after purchasing an additional 69,885 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 270,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,605,000 after purchasing an additional 42,386 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

