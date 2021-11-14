Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 107.08% and a negative net margin of 1,833.36%. Luminar Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $19.63 on Friday. Luminar Technologies has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $47.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.06.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on LAZR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Luminar Technologies stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.