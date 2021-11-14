Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.470-$1.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $435 million-$455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $441.88 million.

NASDAQ:LITE traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,302. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.96. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. Lumentum’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James cut Lumentum from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.06.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 10,764 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $991,472.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $2,442,204.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,424 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,817. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

