Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $486.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $474.00 to $486.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $451.60.

LULU stock opened at $452.59 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $478.66. The stock has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.61, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $424.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.11.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

