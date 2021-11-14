Lufax (NYSE:LU) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lufax Holding Ltd is a technology-empowered personal financial services platform principally in China. Lufax Holding Ltd is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get Lufax alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LU. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lufax from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lufax from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lufax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.30 to $9.80 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.84.

LU stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. Lufax has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.22.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 28.26%. Research analysts expect that Lufax will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lufax by 463.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 19.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. 9.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lufax (LU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.