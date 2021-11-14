LTO Network Price Tops $0.64 on Major Exchanges (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded up 29.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One LTO Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00000994 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, LTO Network has traded up 124.7% against the dollar. LTO Network has a market cap of $188.49 million and approximately $138.85 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About LTO Network

LTO Network is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the ED25519 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 398,860,067 coins and its circulating supply is 292,868,849 coins. LTO Network’s official website is www.ltonetwork.com. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/LTONetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other’s actions and secure data submissions.”

LTO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

