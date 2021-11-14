LPL Financial LLC Trims Position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,181,000 after acquiring an additional 230,935 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $1,561,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 14,102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 151,318 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $955,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 15.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 511,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 67,108 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APTS stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $731.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 2.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading upped their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Preferred Apartment Communities Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

