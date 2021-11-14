LPL Financial LLC Sells 3,522 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $39.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.77. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $76.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. Analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 14,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $606,799.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $30,462.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,907 shares of company stock valued at $6,669,259. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.10.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

