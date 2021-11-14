LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ames National were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ames National by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ames National by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ames National by 234.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ames National by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ames National during the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. 22.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATLO stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. Ames National Co. has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $225.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.

