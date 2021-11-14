LPL Financial LLC Purchases 4,089 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 22.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,320,000 after purchasing an additional 269,771 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,560,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,147,000 after purchasing an additional 207,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 15.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,450,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,360,000 after acquiring an additional 326,214 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 36.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 412,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 109,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.0% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 389,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average is $25.40. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,445.28, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

