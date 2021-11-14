LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,698 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,958 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Model N were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,949,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,690,000 after acquiring an additional 639,749 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Model N by 17.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,271,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,130,000 after acquiring an additional 486,929 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Model N by 111.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 77,936 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Model N by 13.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 504,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,292,000 after acquiring an additional 57,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Model N by 451.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 44,365 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MODN shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

NYSE MODN opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.67. Model N, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, SVP Laura Selig sold 1,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $45,671.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $176,290.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,367 shares of company stock worth $932,468 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

