LPL Financial LLC Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Associated Banc by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 52,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Associated Banc by 32.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Associated Banc by 17.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 2.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 4,214.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 509,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after buying an additional 497,452 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $336,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $166,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,850 shares of company stock worth $627,185. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $23.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average is $21.45.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

