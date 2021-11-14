LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,468,000 after purchasing an additional 54,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 228.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,698,000 after purchasing an additional 289,734 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,163,000 after purchasing an additional 14,219 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.7% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 289,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 35.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,762,000 after purchasing an additional 69,814 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

TCMD opened at $29.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.02. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.48 million, a PE ratio of 75.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.