Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,660 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises 0.3% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 834.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 62.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of GNR opened at $54.61 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $40.27 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.30.

