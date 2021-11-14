Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 88.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,370 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $40.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.97.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

