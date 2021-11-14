Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 0.9% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $529.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $501.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $495.85. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $380.45 and a 52 week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

