Lossless Price Hits $1.40 on Top Exchanges (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Lossless coin can now be bought for $1.40 or 0.00002161 BTC on exchanges. Lossless has a market cap of $31.24 million and $3.15 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lossless alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00072155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00074010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00097315 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,626.79 or 1.00019788 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,598.74 or 0.07117248 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.