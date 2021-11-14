Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ RIDE opened at $5.68 on Friday. Lordstown Motors has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.64.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RIDE. Bank of America cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. R. F. Lafferty raised Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. BTIG Research lowered Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lordstown Motors stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Lordstown Motors worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

