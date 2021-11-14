Loki Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,834.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,638.99 or 0.07155086 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.30 or 0.00395307 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $673.43 or 0.01038685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.99 or 0.00086362 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.02 or 0.00427274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $176.05 or 0.00271533 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.35 or 0.00248866 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.56 or 0.00304714 BTC.

About Loki

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

