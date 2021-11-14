Litecoin Plus Price Tops $0.0465 on Top Exchanges (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $127,955.36 and $170.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $0.0465 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,305.07 or 0.99600374 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00049826 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00038092 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $380.94 or 0.00590026 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

