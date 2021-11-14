LiquidApps (DAPP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $30,340.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 14th. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. LiquidApps has a market cap of $9.99 million and approximately $30,340.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000969 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00023568 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

