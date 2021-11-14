LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 74.83% and a negative return on equity of 54.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. LiqTech International updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

LIQT stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.15. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 20.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of LiqTech International from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiqTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.