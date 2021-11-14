Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Raymond James

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its price target cut by analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 31.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC began coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lion Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.85.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Shares of LEV stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.99. Lion Electric has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $35.25.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lion Electric will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lion Electric by 1,653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $796,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Lion Electric by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Lion Electric by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 65,020 shares during the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.