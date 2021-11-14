Lindsey Lee Sells 6,675 Shares of GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) Stock

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) VP Lindsey Lee sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $51,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Lindsey Lee also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 8th, Lindsey Lee sold 1,890 shares of GreenBox POS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $15,157.80.
NASDAQ:GBOX opened at $7.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. GreenBox POS has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $20.78.
GreenBox POS Company Profile
GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.
Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?
Receive News & Ratings for GreenBox POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenBox POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.