Lindsey Lee Sells 6,675 Shares of GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) Stock

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) VP Lindsey Lee sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $51,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lindsey Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GreenBox POS alerts:

On Friday, October 8th, Lindsey Lee sold 1,890 shares of GreenBox POS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $15,157.80.

NASDAQ:GBOX opened at $7.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. GreenBox POS has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $20.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBOX. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GreenBox POS in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in GreenBox POS in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in GreenBox POS in the first quarter valued at about $536,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GreenBox POS in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GreenBox POS in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenBox POS Company Profile

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenBox POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenBox POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.