Lindsey Lee Sells 1,890 Shares of GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) Stock

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) VP Lindsey Lee sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $15,157.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lindsey Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Lindsey Lee sold 6,675 shares of GreenBox POS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $51,264.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBOX opened at $7.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94. GreenBox POS has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $20.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in GreenBox POS in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of GreenBox POS by 459.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 9.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenBox POS Company Profile

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

