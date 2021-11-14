Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.06.

LINC stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.89. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.77 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $102,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 39,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $284,403.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LINC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 22.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 44,611 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 309.8% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,020,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 771,448 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth $1,118,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.