Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Holdings Decreased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,432,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $119,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Lightspeed POS by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Lightspeed POS by 1.0% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Lightspeed POS by 4.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

LSPD stock opened at $69.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.18 and a beta of 3.57. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.69 and a 1-year high of $130.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.36 and its 200-day moving average is $88.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. Lightspeed POS’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.

Lightspeed POS Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.