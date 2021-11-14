Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.750-$0.780 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp raised Lexington Realty Trust from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

LXP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.10. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $15.01.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. The company had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.43%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,672 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $18,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

