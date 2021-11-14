Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,976 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.9% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $212.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $192.81 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.19 and its 200-day moving average is $230.45.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.92.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

