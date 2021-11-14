Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Purchases 572 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Infosys were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 55.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 270,402 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 23.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 961,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,473,000 after purchasing an additional 180,818 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 54.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 18.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 18.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 657,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 102,410 shares in the last quarter. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $24.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average is $21.60. The firm has a market cap of $100.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

