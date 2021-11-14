Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Purchases 230 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,126,000 after purchasing an additional 844,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Unilever by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,688,000 after buying an additional 225,117 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Unilever by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,032,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,574,000 after buying an additional 319,309 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,481,000 after buying an additional 185,426 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Unilever by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,080,000 after buying an additional 282,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

UL opened at $52.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.97. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $62.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

