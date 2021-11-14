Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Increases Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in American Tower were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth about $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT opened at $272.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $280.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $123.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.27%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.14.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

