Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Grows Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $228,743,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 180.3% in the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 975,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,680,000 after purchasing an additional 627,181 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,237,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,649,000 after purchasing an additional 564,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 33.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,159,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,427,000 after purchasing an additional 545,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $36,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $162.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.30. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $164.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

