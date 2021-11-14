Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Buys New Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 158,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,942,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 72.8% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 263.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $77.64 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.75.

