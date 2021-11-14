LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Holdings Raised by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 42.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,365,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 709,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $42,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 30.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 30.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 2.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 183.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

LC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Compass Point upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

In other LendingClub news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 8,310 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $242,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,091 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $30,024.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,459 shares of company stock worth $665,309. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LC opened at $43.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -101.90 and a beta of 2.09. LendingClub Co. has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

