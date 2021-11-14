Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Barclays

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LMND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lemonade from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.86.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $63.96 on Wednesday. Lemonade has a one year low of $55.15 and a one year high of $188.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.04 and a 200-day moving average of $80.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.65.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 189.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lemonade will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,123,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $324,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,843,420 over the last ninety days. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Lemonade by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Lemonade by 5.7% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Lemonade by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in Lemonade by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Lemonade by 25.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.