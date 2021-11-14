LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been given a €130.00 ($152.94) target price by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LEG. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.30 ($187.41) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €143.94 ($169.34).

LEG opened at €126.15 ($148.41) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €128.22 and a 200 day moving average of €126.45. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

