LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Invests $200,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.1% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VONG. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,865,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,835,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 302.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,585,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,859 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,515.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,177,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,453 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,735,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,384 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $78.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.71. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $57.61 and a 12 month high of $78.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.