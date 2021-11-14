Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 138,207 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,088,806 shares.The stock last traded at $56.97 and had previously closed at $57.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.71%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,671,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,475 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,331,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,431,000 after buying an additional 1,377,878 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,672,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,914,000 after buying an additional 820,504 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 495.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 915,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,964,000 after buying an additional 762,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

